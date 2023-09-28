Kwekwe Business Expo roars to life

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

THE 12th edition of the Kwekwe Business Expo has kickstarted with several exhibitors having erected their stands ahead of the three-day event.

Running under the theme “Building sustainable bridges for economic development” the event will be opened officially by Haggie Rand Executive Chairman, Dr Njodzi Shepherd Chawira on Friday.

Dr Chiwra, will also address the Business Conference, before the official opening.

Organisers of the event said although attendance is low this year, more exhibitors were still trickling in.

“So far we have about 30 exhibitors against a target of about 50. We are however grateful to those who have come forward and those who are still coming in as we continue to use the platform to market Kwekwe and what it offers,” said Mr Musesengwe.

He said the attendance by the Small to Medium Enterprises was encouraging.

“We are really grateful to the overwhelming number of SMEs, of course supported by big companies. But this is a sign that we are on the right track as the SMEs are the backbone of the economy,” he said.

Friday is the main day with the Business Conference and official opening being the major highlights while the prize giving and the pageant will conclude the day.

The expo is expected to end on Saturday , a family day.