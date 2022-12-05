Kwekwe businessman pledges to pay school fees for 12 pupils

Midlands Bureau Chief

KWEKWE based property developer and businessman Dr Solomon Matsa yesterday pledged to pay school fees for 12 pupils from Dambudzo Mnangagwa primary school in Kwekwe.

The 12 children were nominated by the school leadership and will have their school fees paid by Dr Matsa until the reach “A” level.

The pupils from the Mbizo suburb based school are in different grades.

Dr Matsa made the announcement while officiating at the Dambudzo Mnangagwa primary school prize giving ceremony yesterday.

In his speech, he urged the pupils to lead an exemplary life by following what they are taught at school and at home.

“As leaders of tomorrow, you must listen to your parents, teachers and emulate our noble leader President Mnangagwa,” he said.

Dr Matsa urged the pupils to work hard and smart so that they take Zimbabwe to another level.

He said pupils who find their talents and passion must follow them adding that they cant all be academics.

“You should also love your country and take great care on the development and sovereignty of this great nation. You must strive to choose the right careers to service the demands of our country and taking special considerations in mining, agriculture, tourism, procurement, supply chain and relevant service programmes,” he said.

The school has 1 613 pupils and 48 teachers.

“I am committed to paying school fees and other needs for the 12 pupils in different grades up to “A” level. This is a way of motivating them so that we have engineers and doctors and a generation willing to serve its country,” he said.