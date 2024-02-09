Kwekwe cholera cases under control

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

KWEKWE City Council’s department of health has assured residents that the cholera cases that were recently recorded in the mining were under control.

The mining town has recorded three deaths and 11 cases since the outbreak of the disease with 10 of them being admitted at the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) and being monitored.

Acting Director of Health Sister Patricia Shumba told a recent full council meeting that most of the cases were yet to be confirmed as cholera.

“We have 10 people admitted at our IDH under our watch but we are yet to confirm whether it’s cholera. They have shown symptoms like watery diarrhoea and we have sent the tests for confirmation which we are awaiting. One woman was however discharged as she had shown signs of recovery,” said Sister Shumba.

She said all the cases were imported.

“It is important to note that all these cases are not from Kwekwe, they were all imported cases. For example a woman who was in transit from Gokwe to Chegutu showed signs and we had to admit her. The majority of the cases came from other surrounding towns,” she said.

She said there was no need to panic for the residents as the city was doing all it could to ensure their safety.

During the same meeting, councilors urged council to ensure there are enough toilets in the central business district.

“We have since received a report that pay toilets at the long distance bus terminus were not functioning properly and we have since attended to that and they are now working. We are also moving to repair all toilets within the CBD and also targeting places like markets so that people can have properly functional toilets,” she said.