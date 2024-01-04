Kwekwe City Councillor dies

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

KWEKWE City proportional representation councillor and former Deputy Mayor Helena Mkhosana has died.

The late councillor, who had been battling cancer of the colon for a while, died on Thursday morning at Kwekwe General Hospital where she had been admitted after her condition had deteriorated.

Deputy Mayor Councillor Janet Ticharunga confirmed the development.

“She has not been well for a while now and for the past week, her condition had worsened. Unfortunately, we received the news of her passing on this morning,” said the deputy mayor.

She described Cllr Mkhosana as a hardworking and humble person.

“Just when we thought we were celebrating a new year, we lost a hard-working and humble councillor. We are still to come to terms with her demise but we also thank God for the time we spent with her,” she said.

Cllr Mkhosana found her way into the council through the proportional representation requirement by the Government together with Cllrs Ticharunga, Siziwe Ncube, and Dailes Muradzikwa.

Cllr Mkhosana served as deputy Mayor between 2008 and 2013 where she deputised the late Shadrek Tobaiwa who also succumbed to cancer.

Her demise leaves Kwekwe City with only 14 councillors out of a possible 18 after three others were recalled by their opposition party CCC.

Of the remaining councillors, only three are female.