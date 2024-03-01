Kwekwe City resolves to introduce special road levy

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

THE Kwekwe City Council has unanimously adopted the introduction of a special road levy as it seeks to spruce up the city’s poor road network.

This is despite the fact that the local authorities like other cities and road authorities is getting periodic road fund allocations from the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara).

During a recent full council meeting the Kwekwe councillors passed a resolution to introduce the road levy starting with the business and companies sector.

Although details of how the levy will be deducted and percentage thereof were not disclosed, council said it will be effective by end of month.

Chairperson of the works committee, Councillor Pikurai Msipa said their department was not well resourced.

“We don’t have enough equipment and resources for us to be able to repair our roads. The roads are in a bad state but we cannot repair them,” he said.

“We don’t have a grader, the one we have is very old and is often broken down. The road levy we receive is insignificant so a road levy would go a long way in assisting us.”

Recently, Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Owen Ncube toured the city’s roads and directed urgent action to improve service delivery.

The minister directed that the local authority embarks on a pothole patching exercise on the pothole littered road networ