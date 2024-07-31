Kwekwe City to tackle social ills through sport

Michael Magoronga – [email protected]

Kwekwe City Council will this weekend host a sporting tournament featuring 16 schools, to raise awareness about issues affecting the youth that include child marriages, and drug and substance abuse.

Dubbed the Mayor’s Challenge Tournament, the event is pencilled for 3 August at Mbizo Stadium and Manunure High School.

16 football and 16 netball teams will battle for honours at the one day tourney which will see other partners providing services like counselling and health services on the sidelines.

Kwekwe Mayor, Councillor Albert Zinhanga said the tournament was meant to raise awareness against social ills among the youth.

“I am thrilled to announce that Kwekwe City will be hosting a high school football and netball tournament next month on the 3rd of August 2024. This exciting event is aimed at bringing the community together in a spirit of healthy competition and fighting drug & substance abuse as well as child marriages through sports. As your City Mayor, I am proud to support events like these that promote physical activity, teamwork, healthy and friendly competition. I believe that sports possess the power to unite us and help build strong bonds within our communities,” he said.

Cllr Zinhanga said development partners will offer services during the tournament.

“We are partnering with many health and developmental organisations that are fighting drug and substance abuse. Many organisations will be providing different services on the day. In liaison with the Kwekwe District education office, we have invited 16 schools, both public and private, to take part in this year,” he said

The schools were drawn from Kwekwe urban, Redcliff and the rural parts including Zhombe and Silobela which all fall under Kwekwe District.

“I look forward to meeting with the girls and boys as we unequivocally say no to drugs, substance abuse and child marriages,” he said.

The tournament comes amid reports that Kwekwe District reported 11 child marriages cases between April and July this year.