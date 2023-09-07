Kwekwe councillors sworn in

Michael Magoronga,[email protected]

Kwekwe City Councillors who won in the August 13 and 14 harmonized elections took the oath of office this Thursday at Kwekwe Civic Centre.

The 18 councillors were sworn in by Kwekwe Town Clerk Dr Lucia Mnkandla and are now set to undergo induction training before choosing a mayor, deputy mayor and chairperson of committees.

Of the 18, 5 are female with four of them coming through the proportional representation quota.

Only two are aged below 30.

The Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) won the majority after supplying 15 councillors to the chamber.

Former Health Minister and Ward 10 Councilor Dr Henry Madzorera was handpicked by CCC leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa to become mayor of the city.

Kwekwe District Development Coordinator, Mr Fortune Mpungu who witnessed the swearing in ceremony, said the election of mayors and deputy mayors will be done during the first full council meeting.

“According to the Government directive we are supposed to have the swearing in ceremony first then the induction training which is currently happening across the country. Thereafter we will then convene our first full council meeting where the mayor, deputy mayor and committee chairs will be elected,” said Mr Mpungu.

Ends//