Kwekwe dealer in sodomy storm

Michael Magoronga,[email protected]

A PROMINENT Kwekwe dealer is embroiled in a sodomy storm after he reportedly stayed with another man with whom he had sexual intercourse for two months.

James Mapawa(40) a popular dealer at Narrans Building in the Central business district reportedly had a fall out with the man leading to the arrest of the two.

Midlands Police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mohoko confirmed the incident saying the two were in police custody.

“During the month of July at an unknown date at a nightclub, Mapawa met Praise Mpofu (25) who pretended to be a woman. He proposed love and the two agreed and they began staying together,”said Insp Mahoko.

On 7 September , the two were having sexual intercourse wen Mpofu allegedly had an erection during the act.

This shocked Mapawa and a misunderstanding arose and degenerated into a fight.

The to were subsequently arrested

“Sodomy is a serious crime according to the laws of the country,” said Inspector Mahoko.

