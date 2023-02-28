Kwekwe Deputy Mayor, two councillors recalled

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

THE Douglas Mwonzora-led MDC has recalled three Kwekwe City councilors for allegedly dumping the party and joining the Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC).

The recalled trio are; Deputy Mayor and Ward 3 councilor Pikirai Msipa.

Ward 7’s Cllr Charles Juta and his Ward 13 counterpart Betty Ndlovu.

Kwekwe Town Clerk, Dr Lucia Mnkandla confirmed receiving an official communication from the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works which declared the three wards vacant.

“It’s true, I have received the communication from the parent ministry that’s all I can say for now,” she said.

In August 2021, MDC recalled then-Mayor Angeline Kasipo (Ward 5), her deputy Melody Chingarande (Ward 10) and Washington Moyo (Ward 12) after they joined the newly formed CCC.

The three have since bounced back into council chambers after winning by-elections.

The recent casualties survived the chop then, despite having clearly crossed the floor to join the Nelson Chamisa-led party.