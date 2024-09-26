Kwekwe Expo roars to life

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

THE 13th edition of the Kwekwe Expo is underway with event organisers expecting a bigger and better attendance for this year’s event.

The three day event, Kwekwe’s own version of the Harare Agricultural Show or Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, provides a platform for companies and service providers to meet with prospective customers for possible collaborations for the development of the city.

Held at the Kwekwe Mining Museum the event kicked-off on Thursday and ends on Saturday under the theme: “Beyond the Long-term”

Chairperson of the Kwekwe Publicity Association, who are the organizers of the event, Mr Eric Musesengwe, said they were expecting more than 80 exhibitors.

“So far, we have received keen interest from exhibitors who want to participate through enquiries and payments for stands,” he said.

“Judging by this year’s response, we are looking forward to doubling last year’s number of exhibitors to earmark the 80 target or even surpass.”

Old Mutual Zimbabwe chief executive officer, Mr Sam Matsekete, is expected to officially open the Expo.

According to Mr Musesengwe, the theme was arrived at as a way of ensuring that the local business community adopt a unique approach.

“The theme was coined with the fact that Kwekwe is a gold mining town where mining, agriculture, tertiary institutions and the industrial sector are supported by a vibrant commercial sector,” he said.

“The town is strategically positioned hence the need to utilize opportunities that come from every corner of the country.”

The business conference, schools quiz, Kwekwe Expo Pageant and live band performances are the major highlights of the expo, and are expected to provide the much needed again this year.

“The business conference that brings together the business community will be able to discuss and exchange ideas and insights and view ways for collaboration in tackling current business challenges.

“An array of new products in the SMEs sector, the arts, industry and commerce are also expected. We also expect new inventions from Kwekwe Polytechnic and other new institutions like ED Mnangagwa Law School to be represented,” said Mr Musesengwe.