Kwekwe family appeal for help to fend for quadruplets

Magoronga Midlands, Correspondent

THE family of a Kwekwe woman who recently gave birth to quadruplets is appealing to well-wishers for help in fending for the now big family. Although the scan had shown triplets, Ms Patience Muchineripi (30) gave birth to quadruplets on 28 September 2022 at Claybank Hospital in Gweru.

She christened the three boys and one girl; Tawananyasha, Tanyaradzwa, Takudzwa and Tadiwanashe. Both Ms Muchineripi and her husband Mr Anesu Mukototsi (35) are employed by the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) and are based at Kwekwe Prisons.

The family has one daughter aged 6. Ms Muchineripi said although the children came as joy to the family, they came with an extra financial burden. “It is not easy taking care of four children I tell you. Things have been difficult for us as a family hence the call for assistance,” she said. She said the family requires US$17 for supplements daily.

“Breastfeeding the four of them is difficult hence I rely on supplements. I rotate breastfeeding them after every two hours but it’s not enough and I buy supplementary milk which requires US$17 each day. I also need to eat so that I can produce enough milk for the babies,” she said.

The family is staying at a rented four-roomed apartment, which they say has become too small. “As you can see, the house is now too small. I am staying with my mother who came to assist me. I have two sisters who are staying with us and assisting with the babies as well. I also have a maid and for a four-roomed house, it has become too small. But at the same time, we cannot afford to pay rentals for a bigger house,” she said.

Ms Muchineripi said the ZPCS has been helpful. “We are very grateful to our employers as they are very understanding and help us a lot. They gave us groceries which have been helpful. I am in the process of extending my maternity leave and I am sure they will be able to assist,” she said. Ms Muchineripi said the children have brought so much joy to the family and were God’s gift and all they wish was a good life for them. Those wishing to assist can contact the family on 0776589924 or 0719085717.