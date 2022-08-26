Kwekwe hosts inaugural braai festival

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

Fun lovers in Kwekwe are in for a treat this Saturday as a family braai festival is slated for Kwekwe Public Swimming Pool.

Urban grooves musician Alexio ‘Goodchild’ Gwenzi will host the show with performances expected from artistes like Afro-Jazz crooner Trevor ‘The One’ Marumisa and other local artistes. On the decks will be DJs P-Nut Matsa, Black Culture, Flexx, Brian, Nashley among others.

One of the organisers, Prosper Matsa said the festival, dubbed Summer Outdoor Chillout, is the first of its kind in Kwekwe.

“We came up with the idea after realising that people from Kwekwe were travelling to Harare or Bulawayo where such shows are common. We then decided to introduce the concept in Kwekwe so that locals do not have to travel for fun,” he said.

He said the show will start at midday.

“It’s a family show and those who cannot go out at night can feel free to come and have fun with their families during the day,” said Matsa.

If this event is a success, he said they will expand it. An after-party will be at King Solomon’s Lifestyle Café later tonight.