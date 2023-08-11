Kwekwe journalists undergo election reporting training

Michael Magoronga ,[email protected]

JOURNALISTS in Kwekwe are the latest to be trained on election reporting as the country heads towards the August 23 Harmonised Election.

The Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC) has been going around the country engaging stakeholders in the media industry and journalists, raising awareness on the need to create a safe environment before, during and after the plebiscite.

More than 30 journalists in Kwekwe, the hub of community newspapers, underwent training today.

In opening remarks, ZMC Chairperson Professor Rubby Magosvongwe said it was key for journalists to be well-versed with the electoral processes and legal instruments guiding election reporting.

“We have the Electoral Act which has provisions for political reporting. It is incumbent for every media practitioner to be aware of the legal frameworks and abide by them,” she said.

Prof Magosvongwe said the media should be professional in carrying out its duties of creating a platform for public debate and helping the voters make informed choices.

She said an election reporting and peace journalism manual formulated by the commission should help Journalists to be professional ahead of the plebiscite.

“We came up with a manual after realising knowledge gaps by Journalists in covering elections and lack of understanding of electoral processes. These manuals are being distributed to every Journalist across the country, ” she said