Kwekwe man fatally stabs ex-wife with kitchen knife

A 22-YEAR-OLD Kwekwe man has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars for stabbing his ex-wife to death after demanding that she return property he had gifted her.

“In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe said, “On the 14th of October 2023 the accused person followed his ex-wife, the now deceased to her workplace and demanded all the property he bought her. The wife was now staying with her new boyfriend. As they were packing the property, the accused person ran outside and returned with a kitchen knife which he used to stab the now deceased on the chest leading to her death. A Police report was made leading to the arrest of the accused person.”