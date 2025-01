Diana Baloyi Moyo, [email protected]

A murder suspect is on the run after fatally stabbing a man with a Columbia knife in the chest on 30 May at a bar in Zhombe Village, Kwekwe.

The unidentified suspect allegedly accused the victim, 21-year-old Lloyd Zhakata, of assaulting his younger brother, which led to the tragic incident.

“Anyone with information is urged to report to the nearest police station,” stated the police on X.