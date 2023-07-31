Kwekwe purchases ambulance, truck

Kwekwe Mayor CIIr Future Titora poses for a picture during the official commissioning of the new equipment.

Michael Magoronga

Kwekwe City Council has purchased an ambulance worth US$63 000 as it seeks to boost its fleet, most of whose vehicles have been grounded for a long time.

The local authority also purchased a four and half tone truck valued at US$43 000 which will also boost the works department.

The local authority has been operating with one functional ambulance after three others developed faults and have been grounded.

The state-of-the-art Iveco vehicle has a huge carrying capacity and is expected to come in handy in ferrying patients in the mining town.

Finance Chairperson, Councilor Silas Mukaro said the local authority used council coffers to purchase the equipment.

“I want to thank our residents for making this happen. We managed to purchase these two vehicles using council funds and we purchased all these with the assistance of our ratepayers,” said Cllr Mukaro.

His Health and Environment counterpart, Cllr Erick Rukavhairo said the ambulance will go a long way in servicing the Kwekwe community.

“I am glad that during our term, we managed to purchase the ambulance which will go a long way in improving service delivery in the health sector. We have increased our ambulance fleet of which most of them were grounded and this has come as a major boost as we will be able to service our community without any hustle,” said Cllr Mukaro.

He said the ambulances will complement works being done by council to rehabilitate clinics across the town.

“Recently we embarked on an exercise to refurbish our clinics and we are actually building a new clinic Ward 14. This development therefore will complement the efforts that we are putting in so that our residents can get a better health care system,” he said.