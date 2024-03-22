Kwekwe road accident victims identified

Online Writer

POLICE have released the names of five people who were killed in a head-on collision at the 191-kilometer peg along Harare- Bulawayo Road on 15 March.

A Honman Sinotruck was involved in a head-on collision with a Toyota Aqua Aqua vehicle at around 3 pm.

In a statement on X, National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said, “The five victims were identified by their next of kin as listed: “Tsungirirai Joe (57), a female adult of Garden Compound, Munyati, Kwekwe, Mitchel Maticha (22), a female adult of Kwekwe, Stabile Nothando Moyo (33), a female adult of Exeter Fitchlea, Kwekwe, Everjoice Ngwenya (38), a female adult of Eastend, Munyati Compound, Kwekwe and Lesley Mugwidi (29), of Mbizo, Kwekwe.”