Kwekwe to demolish illegal tuck-shops

Kwekwe City Council has given illegal tuck-shop owners an ultimatum to regularise operations or risk their structures being demolished.

The ultimatum has also been extended to illegal gas vending stalls that are dotted across the mining town, that pose a danger to the public.

In a statement signed by acting director, health services, the illegal operators were given until 29 June to regularize their operations.

“I wish to inform all illegal tuck-shop and gas cage owners within the City of Kwekwe to demolish and remove their illegal structures by 29 June 2022. Failure of which your structure will be demolished by Council without further notice,” read part of the notice.

Contacted for comment, Town Clerk, Dr Lucia Mnkandla said those affected should visit council for regularisation.

“There has been a massive sprouting of such structures on undesignated places throughout the city. Illegal structures disturb the orderliness of the city. I therefore urge those that feel they have a case to approach the health department for regularization,” said D Mnkandla.

The development comes at a time when government raised concern over the sprouting of illegal gas vendors who have become a danger to the community.