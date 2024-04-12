Kwekwe to host Midlands Independence celebrations

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

THE Midlands Provincial Independence Day celebrations will be held in Kwekwe District on April 18 for the first time since 1980, with preparations said to be progressing well.

In the past, provincial events for national holidays were traditionally hosted in Mkoba Stadium in Gweru until the Second Republic’s adoption of the devolution concept, which has decentralised national events.

Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Cde Owen Ncube, recently toured Mbizo Stadium in Kwekwe to monitor preparation progress ahead of the event and expressed satisfaction.

Apart from refurbishing the turf, the stadium had its precast walls replaced and more water points installed to enable access to members of the public, as well as the repairing of ablution facilities.

Major roads leading to the venue are also being repaired, with potholes being patched while others are being tarred.

Addressing a joint provincial meeting, Minister Ncube urged everyone to put their shoulder to the wheel, to ensure the success of the event.

“Let’s all put our shoulders to the wheel and ensure a resounding Independence Day anniversary. I urge everyone to continue upholding unity of purpose, effective communication, collaboration and coordination as we prepare for the special day, in line with the theme: ‘Unity, Peace and Development towards Vision 2030’,” said Minister Ncube.

The province has since mobilised 36 buses that will ferry people from all eight districts to the venue.

Minister Ncube said this was not a political gathering, but a national event that should be attended by all Zimbabweans regardless of political inclination.

“Everyone should attend, we have our Kwekwe Mayor here (Councillor Albert Zinhanga) playing a key role and I encourage everyone including the opposition to be part of this momentous occasion, as it is a state occasion, not a party occasion,” he said.

This year’s national celebrations will be held in Manicaland Province, where the children’s party will also be held.

The Midlands Province is expected to send 50 children to the party, where they will get a chance to interact with President Mnangagwa.