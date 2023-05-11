Kwekwe to host Midlands tennis seminar

Michael Magoronga

All is set for a Midlands Provincial tennis coaches seminar slated for Kwekwe Sports Club this Saturday.

The seminar is part of a nationwide tour by the Tennis Aid and Total Greatness International (TGI) representatives who flew into the country to conduct tennis seminars across the country.

A non-profit making organization based in Barcelona Spain; Tennis Aid will also donate tennis equipment to various institutions across the country.

Spain based tennis coaches, Martin Rocco Coco and Abel Rincon as well as TGI and Zimbabwe Davis Cup Captain Takanyi Garanganga will facilitate the seminar.

Midlands Tennis Coaches Association chairperson, Benard Rudhu said all is set for the seminar.

“Initially we were set to have our Midlands Seminar on Friday but we have moved it to Saturday due to technical challenges beyond our control. But everything else is ready,” he said.

Rudhu said the seminar is open for both coaches and players as this presents an opportunity of exchanging notes with their more experienced international coaches.

“The goal is to build strong relations between the Spanish Tennis Federation and Tennis Zimbabwe. This will allow cross learning and exchange between the two associations creating opportunities for junior players around the country,” said Rudhu.

The same seminar will also take place in Masvingo and Harare.