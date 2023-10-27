Kwekwe Town Clerk named among the most inspirational women in Zimbabwe

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

KWEKWE Town Clerk Dr Lucia Mnkandhla has said she is humbled and thrilled after being recognized as one of the 50 most inspirational women in Zimbabwe at an awards ceremony held in Harare.

Dr Mnkandhla was adjudged the most professional woman director during the banquet at an event organized by the Women Corporate Directors Network Zimbabwe (WCDNZ).

Dr Mnkandhla, one of the only four women at the helm of local authorities across the country, said the honour was humbling.

“There is nothing as fulfilling as getting acknowledged for your impactful performance and knowing that you inspire the society. I am humbled and thrilled at the same time. This is all because of the Kwekwe community,” she said.

Key stakeholders from the Government, large and listed companies, Non-Governmental Organisations, Small to Medium Enterprises and Community Development Champions were honoured during the night.

WCDN chairman Lucy Marowa said, “Recognising the country’s most influential women is a huge milestone towards promoting professional development, leadership, philanthropy and impact among and beyond Zimbabwean women as we walk together towards our shared vision of becoming an upper middle-income society by the year 2030.”

This year’s awards ceremony was held under the theme GRIT – Gumption, Resilience, Integrity, Tenacity.

To gain this momentous recognition – “50 Most Influential Women in Zimbabwe”, a person must possess a high standard of qualities including being a woman who has demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities in her area of influence, a champion of perseverance against all odds in pursuit of greatness, an exceptional record in adhering to best corporate governance practices, and being a beacon of innovation and tenacity in their sphere of influence.

WCDN is an associate of the Institute of Corporate Directors Zimbabwe (ICDZ) and is affiliated with the Institute of Corporate Directors, a global network of Director Institutes with thousands of members across the world.