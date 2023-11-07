Kwekwe town sitting on time bomb

A Kwekwe house that collapsed into an underground tunnel dug by illegal miners

Patrick Chitumba, [email protected]

IN December last year, Mrs Elizabeth Rusike (59) of Kwekwe was hanging her clothes on a washing line when she suddenly found herself knee-deep in a sinkhole after the ground she was standing on caved in.

Part of her house collapsed into an underground tunnel that illegal miners had dug.

Mrs Rusike and her family had been living on top of a mining tunnel for 23 years. Her familiy is part of over 30 families staying at Globe Flats in Kwekwe where illegal mining activities are rife.

The house is located in the Globe and Phoenix area where a local primary school also collapsed into a mining tunnel several months ago.

A number of schoolchildren at Globe and Phoenix Primary were injured after a classroom block caved in while they were in class in March this year.

When the Chronicle visited Mrs Rusike’s home, the news crew found her two children, Kimberly and Charles staying at a neighbour’s house.

It’s almost a year since their house collapsed and they have lost hope of rebuilding it.

“This was the only house our parents had and now we are living under the benevolence of a well-wisher. We are homeless, we are stressed as we wait and wonder what the future holds for us,” said Kimberly.

“You can imagine from staying in a spacious 10-roomed house to renting a small place. Illegal gold mining activities taking place here have rendered us homeless.”

Kimberly said her parents are now contemplating moving to their rural home in Zhombe. The abandoned house is no longer safe for human habitation as it has developed huge cracks and can cave in any time.

From the kitchen side, there is a huge opening that stretches from the wall into the tunnel below.

Inside the building, the wooden floor is no longer safe to stand on as there is a likelihood that it can collapse into the underground tunnel.

“It was in December last year when my mother was hanging her clothes on a washing line when she was nearly swallowed by the earth. It had rained the previous day and without warning she found herself knee deep in the sinkhole” said Kimberly.

“At the time, we assumed that it was because of the wet ground,”

Kimberly said in March they detected some noise coming from underground which was now affecting their sleep.

“The noise was due to mining activities that were taking place underground and we decided to vacate the house. Part of the house then collapsed into the tunnel after we had moved out,” she said.

A blast from the neighbouring mines was the final blow to Mrs Rusike’s family house. The building was extensively damaged with the chimney vanishing into the seemingly bottomless pit.

Kwekwe District Development Coordinator Mr Fortune Mpungu said the Rusike family was advised to approach the local authority so they could be allocated a new residential stand.

“The family relocated a long time ago and they were advised to approach the local authority so that they could be allocated a new stand. We will have a final decision regarding other affected houses once the Zimbabwe National Geo Special and Space Agency (ZINGSA) report is made available,” he said.

Government departments housed at one of the Government buildings in Kwekwe were ordered to vacate the building which has also been affected by illegal mining activities.

The DDC’s offices, Civil Registry, Magistrate Court, the District Development Fund (DDF) and Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services among others, occupied the building which was built as the Globe and Phoenix Mine Post Office more than 100 years ago.

Several tunnels are being illegally mined beneath Kwekwe city and as such the city is sitting a time bomb.

The longest tunnel that passes under the city centre is said to be 43km long and 873 metres deep.

Back then, miners would leave pillars supporting the tunnels but the illegal miners are destroying the supporting pillars in search of gold.

Globe and Phoenix Mine in its lifetime produced over 4,2 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 27,6 grammes per tonne.

The mine was responsible for the construction of a number of infrastructure in the city including schools, houses for workers and management, the Old Post Office, Phoenix Hotel, now Shumba Hotel, among other buildings.