Kwekwe woman appeals for assistance for son’s head surgery

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

A KWEKWE woman is appealing for assistance to raise US$17 000 for the surgery of her four-year-old son whose head has been swelling since birth.

The woman said her husband has since abandoned the family because of his son’s condition.

Ms Miriam Mamvura of Mbizo section 7 in Kwekwe said her son, Blessing Mamvura was born with a bigger than normal forehead on January 1 2018 and since then, the head has been swelling.

“We went with him to health specialists in Harare and they tried giving some medication but the head kept growing.

They then referred us to Karanda Mission where they said he needs a surgery and for that to happen we should pay US$17 000,” she explained.

Her husband has since deserted them, leaving her to cater for Blessing and his other five -year-old son.

“I do not work and both my parents are late. My husband left us after he saw that the condition was getting out of hand,” she said.

She said Blessing, who could be walking by now, is still not able to crawl.

“I spend most of my time looking after him. Even if I get a job today, no one wants to take care of Blessing because of his condition. I am therefore appealing for assistance from anyone who can assist,” she said.

Those who want to assist can contact her on 0786631663. — @michaelmagoron1