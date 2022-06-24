Kwekwe youngsters ready to showcase talent

DJ Eddie B (right) and Action Ngugie who are behind the Kwekwe Got Talent gig

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

More than 20 Kwekwe-based artistes are set to take to the stage at The Lit Club where they are billed to perform in a bid to market themselves today.

Headlining the almost unknown cast will be 12-year-old Young Junita who received a residential stand from Kwekwe City Council after he dazzled fans at a function recently.

Other artists expected to perform include teenager Happy Maker, Boss Kim, J.Borns, Pafeya, Prayers and Teyt DaBaptist.

Eight-year-old Bindura-based Sam, will be the guest artist.

Show organiser who produces the bulk of the artistes under his Matrix Studios, Edmoth (Eddie B) Kagodora said this is a platform for the artists to showcase themselves since they do not get chances to perform when shows are hosted in the mining town.

“We’ve discovered that there are so many shows that are held in Kwekwe and at the same time there are a lot of talented artists in Kwekwe. So, I thought we could create a platform for the artistes to market themselves. It’s a platform for them to meet other sponsors who are willing to work with them,” said Eddie B.

Artistes are expected to come from across the city including Redcliff, Amaveni, Mbizo and Torwood among others. All genres will also be represented.

The Lit proprietor, Tashinga Mugabe said all was ready for the show.

“I’m a promoter myself and I’ve invited some promoters so that we can have a good time and get to scout for talent that we can work with, in the district. We have a lot of talent in Kwekwe which we want to expose,” he said.

Young Junita who is already playing popular with a number of corporates in the town showing interest is a force to reckon with given his lyrical prowess that leaves all and sundry in awe given his age.

Meanwhile, DJ P-Nut is set to celebrate his birthday in style on Saturday when he hosts an All-Black Party at King Solomon’s Lifestyle Cafe.

Entertainment will come from jazz musician Trever The One, Sammy, Persie Pee as well as DJs Brian, Nashley, Palebox, Fonyo and Black culture. Alexio ‘Goodchild’ Gwenzi and Lee Kudzie Cee will host the party.