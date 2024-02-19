Kwesta to headline Bulawayo shut down concert

Sipepisiwe Moyo

The city of Bulawayo is gearing up for one of the most anticipated musical events of the year, featuring South Africa’s top rapper Kwesta. The Bulawayo shut down concert, which aims to ‘FILL UP QUEENS SPORTS CLUB’, will take place on the 27th of April at the iconic venue. The concert is expected to draw thousands of music fans from all over the country, especially during the ZITF period.

The promoter of the show, Mr Rice, said he was thrilled to have Kwesta as the main act, and that he would take him on a tour around the city to showcase its beauty and culture.

“I am very excited that we managed to invite Kwesta to the shut down in Bulawayo, we will take him on a tour around our beautiful city, showing him the beauty of our country. We will also be having TikTokers, and other artistes who are big in this industry. This event will take place during the ZITF period, therefore it will be good also for business networking and we expect a good turnout as people from various cities around Zimbabwe will be gathered in Bulawayo for the ZITF and it will also be an opportunity to display to the country the abundant talent that is found in Bulawayo,” he said.

Kwesta, whose real name is Senzo Mfundo Mvelase, is known for his hit songs such as Spirit, Njandini, Ngud, Vur Vai and Ngiyazifela Ngawe, among others. He has a distinctive deep voice that sets him apart from other rappers in his genre.

He said he was excited to perform in Zimbabwe for the first time, and that he was looking forward to connecting with his fans and fellow artists in Bulawayo.

“I’m going to keep it real and I want to be 100 with you, I have never been to Zimbabwe before and am so happy we changed that, so on the 27th of April your boy Kwesta live for the first time ever in Zimbabwe, I’ll be out there for the Bulawayo shut down in Bulawayo, ‘uyangthola’, check me out shut down in Bulawayo, I can’t wait to see you, I can’t wait to connect, Bulawayo shut down in Bulawayo 27 April first time ever in Zimbabwe,” he said in a video to confirm his participation.

DJ Mzoe, who is also a photographer and videographer from Bulawayo, said he was happy and honoured to share the stage with Kwesta, and that he hoped to show him what Bulawayo was made of.

“I feel happy and very excited that I will be performing with Kwesta as this is also his first time to be coming to Bulawayo, we also hope to show him what Bulawayo is made up of, as he will also come eager to see for himself the Bulawayo he always hears about from stories. We are very excited to be hosting him for the first time, we are also looking forward to learning and sharing ideas with him which I feel will benefit a lot of artists in our country,” he said.