Kwinji 15 appointed head coach at FC Platinum

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

FC PLATINUM Royals are leaving no stone unturned in their quest to become a powerhouse locally and also at the continental level after announcing the arrival of Sithethelelwe “Kwinji 15” Sibanda as the new head coach.

Platinum Royals, who were formed in 2022, will be playing in their debut Women’s Super League campaign this year having gained promotion from the Central Region Women’s League. They finished top with 33 points, five points ahead of second-placed Ndlovu Queens who had 28 points.

As they head to the Super League, the Zvishavane based side has also bolstered its technical team.

“The club is pleased to announce the coming in of head coach for Platinum Royals Sithethelelwe ‘Kwinji 15’ Sibanda. She will be assisted by coach Lindiwe Ndhlovu,” read a statement from the club.

The club general manager Denzil Mnkandla said the club is dreaming big with an eye on the Confederation of Africa Women’s Champions League once the country’s suspension is lifted by Fifa.

“Sibanda is joining us as our new head coach. FC Platinum Royals wants to achieve locally and regionally. The whole reason behind bringing in Sibanda is that we have our eye on the women’s Champions League and since we are banned from international football we will use this time to lay the groundwork so that when international football returns we have a competitive team,” said Mnkandla.

Sibanda, who is also the Mighty Warriors coach is grateful to be part of the Platinum Royals family.

“First and foremost l want to appreciate FC Platinum as an organisation for selecting me to be part of the family and mostly to lead their ladies team.

“It’s quite an honour to be part of such a big team. We know what they have done with the men’s team and hopefully starting to build the ladies team now we will bring the best out of them.

“The long term goal will be playing in the Champions League but on the short term we have to develop the game here in Zvishavane and have more local girls playing football. If we achieve our short term goals we will surely archive the long term goals,” said Sibanda.

Sibanda feels that club licensing was aiding in developing women’s football.

“Things are improving from back then. Firstly with club licensing teams now have to have ladies sides and a lot of teams are taking up the initiative which is good for us as ladies. This is a huge step in developing women’s football,” she said.

Eight years ago, Sibanda made history when she became the first female coach to work in a competitive men’s football league in Zimbabwe.

She is a holder of a coaching instructor’s qualification, a Caf A coaching badge. In 2012 she attended and acquired a Germany B licence course certificate.

Before joining FC Platinum Royals, Sibanda was with FC Talen Vision where she was an assistant last season to Lizwe Sweswe who has since moved to Bulawayo Chiefs as a head coach. – innocentskizoe.