KZN communities warned of flood risks as snow starts to melt

Sakhiseni Nxumalo

KwaZulu-Natal residents have been warned about potential flood risks as melting snow in the highlands raises concerns for areas downstream of the Tugela River.

The warning by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi comes after the province experienced a severe snowstorm, which affected the KZN Midlands over the weekend.

The storm claimed the life of 39-year-old Nozibele Nzonzo, who succumbed to extreme cold while trapped in a taxi during the snowstorm.

Buthelezi praised the tireless efforts of disaster response teams and government agencies who worked to assist stranded motorists and provide essential relief under challenging conditions.

“These teams worked tirelessly throughout the weekend under challenging conditions to reach stranded motorists and provide relief, preventing what could have been a mass casualty event.”

With all routes now reopened, Buthelezi advised motorists to exercise caution while driving.

“As schools remain closed, parents are urged to keep children away from unguarded bodies of water, including rivers and dams. Disaster management teams are actively monitoring the Tugela River area, particularly from Ladysmith to uMsinga, to ensure the safety of residents,” he said.

The MEC urged residents to avoid walking, swimming, or driving through floodwaters, to stay off bridges over fast-moving water, move to higher ground or a higher floor, and to stay where they are.

Meanwhile, the N3 Toll Route has been fully reopened following severe snowfalls that caused significant traffic disruptions over the weekend.

On Sunday evening, the N3 Toll Concession said the extensive backlog of traffic between KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State had been cleared, and that traffic authorities had given the green light for travel to resume in the affected area.

Source : news24