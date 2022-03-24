“l was not fired”: Luphahla

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

NEW Highlanders’ assistant coach Joel Luphahla says he was not fired by Golden Eagles, but left on mutual consent as revealed by the club.

There were reports in some sections of the media that Luphahla had been sacked prior to joining Highlanders.

Luphahla addressed the media for the first time on Thursday and clarified events leading to him leaving Golden Eagles.

“If you look at the Northern Region (league) table, we were on 28 points, with the leading team on 30 points. Looking at the table, it’s signed that l was not fired.

“The club did not want me to leave, but it was a decision l took after having talks with Highlanders. They wanted me to stay, but they later gave me their blessing stating the move will be for my growth,” said Luphahla.