La Liga congratulates Kadewere

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN striker Tinotenda Kadewere has been honoured by La Liga after he became the first Zimbabwean to score a goal in the Spanish topflight league.

Kadewere was on target as his Real Mallorca outfit outclassed Villarreal 4-2 last weekend.

Posting on Facebook, La Liga congratulated the pacey forward saying: “Tino Kadewere scores his first goal in LaLiga, becoming the first Zimbabwean to score in the Spanish League. Congratulations Tino!”

The goal is his second of the campaign, having scored his first for Mallorca in the Copa Del Rey in November.

After his goal at the weekend Kadewere said: “I’m very happy and I feel very proud. It was a good game and it was a great goal. It also came at a good time because we got the three points,” Kadewere told the club’s official website. – @innocentskizoe