Lack of results worry Zifa

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIFA technical development committee chairperson Bryton Malandule says lack of positive results by the Warriors worries the national association, which always strives to give the coaching staff resources they need.

Malandule and his committee comprising vice-chairman Andrew Tapela, Nelson Matongorere, Wisdom Simba (vice-chairman Zifa Eastern Region), Stancillous Nyachoye (board member Zifa Northern Region and Zifa technical director Wilson Mutekede, will meet this week to evaluate the Warriors’ performance under Zdravko Logarusic.

The Warriors’ coach defended himself in an audio that has gone viral, saying he used the Cosafa Cup to look at players that might be included in the Warriors’ World Cup qualifiers and Afcon finals.

However, Zifa says there should be a balance between development and winning.

It expected the Warriors to perform well in the Cosafa Cup, but the six-time regional champions were booted out of the tournament in the group stages without a single win.

“For the Cosafa Cup, the coaches had the leeway to get players that were playing competitively in leagues like South Africa, Zambia and Tanzania. Using the Cosafa Cup to prepare for the World Cup qualifiers after missing out on playing international friendlies can’t be taken lightly given that the tournament fell inside the Fifa calendar dates. The board gave them (Warriors technical team) a mandate to perform well and the expectations as a board are that we qualify for the World Cup because that’s an achievable target. We’re not far from South Africa or Ghana and for World Cup qualifiers we should be well prepared,” said Malandule.

“If we see results not coming, there is need to self-introspect because the board always does everything possible to support the technical team. So, there’s need to balance development and getting results.”

Statistics show that Loga has had a depressing stint as the Warriors gaffer, with only one win in 12 games in charge of the national team.

With Zambia firing coach Milutin Sredojevic for a string of poor results, the spotlight will be on the Zifa technical development committee's recommendations to save the Warriors from their current freefall.