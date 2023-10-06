Lady Cathy Ferguson, wife of Sir Alex, dies

Online Writer

The wife of legendary former Manchester United Football Club manager Sir Alex Ferguson, who he described as his “bedrock” Lady Cathy has died.

She was 84.

In a brief statement on the club’s website confirming her death, they said as a sign of respect, during Saturday’s English Premier League away match against Brentford, the players will wear black armbands.

“Everyone at Manchester United sends our heartfelt condolences to Sir Alex Ferguson and his family on the passing of Lady Cathy.