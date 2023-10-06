  • Today Fri, 06 Oct 2023

Lady Cathy Ferguson, wife of Sir Alex, dies

The wife of legendary former Manchester United Football Club manager Sir Alex Ferguson, who he described as his “bedrock” Lady Cathy has died.
 She was 84.
In a brief statement on the club’s website confirming her death, they said as a sign of respect, during Saturday’s English Premier League away match against Brentford, the players will wear black armbands.
“Everyone at Manchester United sends our heartfelt condolences to Sir Alex Ferguson and his family on the passing of Lady Cathy.

Lady Cathy was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, and a tower of strength for Sir Alex throughout his career.

As a mark of respect, our players will wear black armbands during Saturday’s game against Brentford,” posted Manchester United.

Lady Cathy and Sir Alex met in 1964 when he was just 23 years old and they married shortly after in 1966. They have three sons Mark, born in 1968, and twin boys, Peterborough manager Darren and Jason, born in 1972.

