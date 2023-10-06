Lady Cathy Ferguson, wife of Sir Alex, dies
Lady Cathy was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, and a tower of strength for Sir Alex throughout his career.
As a mark of respect, our players will wear black armbands during Saturday’s game against Brentford,” posted Manchester United.
Lady Cathy and Sir Alex met in 1964 when he was just 23 years old and they married shortly after in 1966. They have three sons Mark, born in 1968, and twin boys, Peterborough manager Darren and Jason, born in 1972.
