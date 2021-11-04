Lady Chevrons captain Mary-Anne Musonda nominated for ICC Player of the Month.

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

LADY Chevrons captain Mary-Anne Musonda has been nominated for the International Cricket Council (ICC) October Player of the Month.

She is up against two Irish players Laura Delan and Gaby Lewis.

Musonda led Zimbabwe in their four-match ODI series against Ireland and scored a total of 169 runs, with a strike rate of 90.86. This included her maiden century in the first ODI, which was Zimbabwe’s first match since being granted ODI status.

Her century propelled Zimbabwe to a four-wicket win over Ireland.

The three nominees are shortlisted based on performances from the first to the last day of each calendar month.

The shortlist is then voted for by the independent ICC Voting Academy and fans around the world.

The ICC Voting Academy comprises prominent members of the cricket fraternity, including well-known journalists, former players, broadcasters and members of the ICC Hall of Fame.

The Voting Academy submit their votes by email and hold a 90 percent share of the vote.

Fans registered with the ICC vote via the ICC website, accounting for the remaining 10 percent.

Winners are announced every second Monday of the month on the ICC’s digital channels. – @innocentskizoe