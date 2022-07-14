Lady Chevrons in India training camp

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Lady Chevrons are on a training camp in India as part of their preparations for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 to be held in the United Arab Emirates in September.

This will be the fifth edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier and is a qualification tournament for the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup tournament.

Participating teams will include Ireland, Bangladesh, Thailand, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, USA and UAE.

The Lady Chevrons arrived in Bengaluru on Tuesday with a squad of 16 players led by captain Mary-Anne Musonda.

After accepting an invitation to tour from the Omtex ICWC Cricket Institute, Zimbabwe Women will be in India for 18 days during which they will play five T20 games against local sides.

They will start off with a clash against the Karnataka State Women’s Select side on Thursday.

Zimbabwe Women will be in action again on Friday and on July 18, 20 and 21 July.

All the matches will be played at the NICE Cricket Arena in Bengaluru.

After the T20 games, the visitors will also be involved in three one-day matches against local sides.

Lady Chevrons camping squad

Chatonzwa Christabel, Chipare Francisca, Dhururu Chiyedza, Gwanzura Nyasha, Mavunga Michelle, Marange Precious, Mayers Sharne, Mazvishaya Audrey, Mbofana Esther, Mugeri-Tiripano Chipo, Mujaji Pellagia, Musonda Mary-Anne (captain), Ndhlovu Kelis, Phiri Loryn, Sibanda Nomvelo, Tshuma Loreen