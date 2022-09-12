Lady Chevrons make it two out of two

For her unbeaten 75 off 62 balls, Modester Mupachikwa was crowned player of the match

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe women cricket national team continued their fine run in the field after they won the second game of their quadrangular preparatory series in United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday.

The Lady Chevrons beat UAE by 47 runs in the second match of the series after they won the first one by five wickets, beating USA.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, the Lady Chevrons put in 152 runs on the board for the loss of two wickets only. Modester Mupachikwa top scored for Zimbabwe with an unbeaten 75 runs off 62 balls.

Captain Marry-Anne Musonda was the second highest run getter, putting 56 runs not out after she retired hurt. Last match’s top scorer, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano only scored three runs and Kelis Ndhlovu scored nine.

Musonda and Mupachikwa put in a hundred run partnership.

In their chase, UAE were reduced to 85-5 in 15 overs, needing 68 runs off 30 balls. The lady Chevrons managed to restrict the hosts to 105-9 in 20 overs. Theertha Satish and Chaya Mughal were the only batters who crossed double figures for the hosts, scoring 39 and 19 runs respectively.

Loryn Phiri was the pick of the bowlers for Zimbabwe as she finished with figures of 3-8 in three overs. Josephine Nkomo finished with 2-14 in three overs and Kelis Ndhlovu took 2-14 in her four overs. Precious Marange took one wicket in her four overs.

