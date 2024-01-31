Lady Chevrons’ Ndhlovu and Musonda rise in ICC Women’s T20I Batting Rankings

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

LADY Chevrons duo of Kelis Ndhlovu and the skipper Mary-Anne Musonda have moved up the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s T20I batting rankings.

The 18 year old all rounder Ndhlovu moved up 20 places on the standings to position 59 while her teammate and national team skipper, Musonda moved up four places to number 47, in the latest rankings released by ICC.

The new rankings come at a time when Zimbabwe Cricket women are up against Ireland in a five-match T20I series in the capital, Harare. The visiting Ireland team has taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series with two matches left to go.

As the two moved up, the highest ranked Zimbabwean batter is the experienced batter Sharne Mayers who, however, dropped three places down to number 28 with a rating of 542 points.

Mayers is not part of the ongoing series against Ireland and is one of the five senior players missing.

All rounder Modester Mupachikwa also dropped two places down to number 40 with a rating of 495. Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, who is a rounder, is in position 43 with a rating of 468 points while after her move up, Musonda has a rating of 456 points.

Ndhlovu has a rating of 396 points and the five Lady Chevrons players are the only Zimbabweans in the top 60.

