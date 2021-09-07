Lady Chevrons play Tanzania in T20 World Cup Africa qualifier Opener

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Lady Chevrons will open their Group A 2021 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier with a match against Tanzania on Friday.

Botswana is set to host women’s teams from Zimbabwe, Namibia, Uganda, Tanzania, Cameroon, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Eswatini (Swaziland), Nigeria and Mozambique in the 11-nation tournament that starts on Thursday.

Group A includes Botswana, Eswatini, Mozambique, Rwanda, Tanzania and Zimbabwe.

Group B has Cameroon, Namibia, Nigeria, Sierra Leone and Uganda.

The winner of the competition will qualify for the global qualifiers.

Originally the tournament was scheduled to take place in October 2021, but was brought forward to ease fixture congestion.

The qualifiers will see three ICC Africa associate members, Cameroon and Botswana making their debut in an ICC women’s cricket event towards the T20 World Cup qualification pathway.

The previous edition in 2019 was hosted and won by Zimbabwe, who were replaced by Namibia in the global qualifiers after the International Cricket Council (ICC) suspended Zimbabwe Cricket in June 2019 for interference when the SRC suspended the ZC board.

As part of their preparations for this competition Zimbabwe recently hosted Thailand for a limited overs series.

Thailand won the T20 series 2-1 and the unofficial one-day international series deadlocked 2-2.

Zimbabwe fixtures:

September 10 Zimbabwe v Tanzania

September 11 Zimbabwe v Eswatini

September 12 Zimbabwe v Botswana

September 13 Zimbabwe v Mozambique

September 16 Zimbabwe v Rwanda

