Lady Chevrons take part in Namibia tri-series

Fungai Muderere, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE senior women’s cricket team will travel to Namibia next Tuesday for a tri-series that will also feature the hosts and Uganda.

The games will be played from April 20 to 27.

The tournament will consist of a triple round-robin stage followed by a final between the top two teams.

Preparatory T20 Regional Games were played at Old Hararians to select players that will travel for the triangular series.

Gifted Anesu Mushangwe will probably return to the Lady Chevrons team for the first time since 2019 after which she was holed up in Australia.

South Africa-based Sharne Mayers also returns since she last played for Zimbabwe in the ill-fated Women’s World Cup Qualifier last year.

There will also probably be an opportunity to see the likes of Olinda Chare, Mitchell Mavunga and Kellies Ndlovu, who have been impressive in domestic action this season.

Zimbabwe Cricket team manager and coordinator Caroline Nyamande said they will also use the series as part of preparations for the ICC World Cup qualifiers later this year and the inaugural ICC Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup next year.

Zimbabwe Under-19s will be in South Africa next year after the country was announced as hosts of the inaugural ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023.

The tournament will take place in January as a curtain raiser of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 set for South Africa from February 9 next year.

“We have a squad that blends experience and Under-19s coming up the ranks.

We are thankful for the invitation and are confident that our full-strength squad will deliver the fours, sixes and all the excitement that comes with the T20 version of the game,” said Nyamande.

Cricket Namibia chief executive officer Johan Muller said it is a privilege to host the first series as they aim to improve the team’s ICC T20 world rankings.

“This series, in which we host two of the top teams on the African continent, is an example of realising our strategy.

I want to thank Zimbabwe and Uganda for committing to this tournament.

We want to invite the Namibian community to support this tournament,” Muller added.

Uganda Cricket Association chief executive officer Martin Ondeko said they are excited about the opportunity to play in the tri-series in Namibia.

“Uganda goes into the tournament hoping to improve its ranking in the women’s T20s from the current 19th position.

As we prepare for the Women’s World T20 qualifiers next year, the tournament provides a good platform for Uganda to gauge its progress after more than six months without any international cricket,” said Ondeko.

Fixtures

20 April 2022: Uganda v Zimbabwe, Namibia v Zimbabwe

21 April 2022: Namibia v Uganda, Uganda v Zimbabwe

23 April 2022: Namibia v Zimbabwe, Namibia v Uganda

24 April 2022: Uganda v Zimbabwe, Namibia v Zimbabwe

25 April 2022: Namibia v Uganda

