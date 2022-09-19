Lady Chevrons thump Thailand

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE made it two consecutive wins at the 2022 International Cricket Council Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers with a six-wicket triumph over higher-ranked Thailand at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) yesterday.

The Lady Chevrons who beat Papua New Guinea by eight wickets in their opening match of the qualifiers on Sunday sustained their fine form, securing a second victory with 20 balls left and all but guarantee a place in the semi-finals.

The Lady Chevrons, who take on the UAE in their last Group B fixture at the Tolerance Oval under floodlights tomorrow are sitting on top of their group table with four points.

Beating Thailand was a huge achievement for the Mary-Anne Musonda-captained side. Thailand are ranked 10th place while Zimbabwe are down at number 12 in the ICC Women’s T20I rankings.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Thailand were restricted to 86-6 in 20 overs. Like in the first match, Nomvelo Sibanda drew first blood for Zimbabwe as she bowled Thailand’s Natthakan Chantam in the third over.

Sibanda finished with figures of 2-12 in her four overs. Audrey Mazvishaya had the second-best figures for the Lady Chevrons with 2-14 while 16-year-old left arm spinner Kelis Ndlovu and experienced all-rounder Josephine Nkomo took one wicket each.

In the chase, the opening pair of Ndlovu and Sharne Mayers put up yet another 50-run opening stand, with the first wicket falling at 51-1. Mayers was caught for 19 runs off 21 balls after being dropped twice on 11 and 18 runs.

After the wicket of Mayers, two quick wickets fell for Zimbabwe, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano and Musonda were removed on five and one respectively. Ndlovu missed out on a half century after being bowled out for 46 off 40 balls.

Pellagia Mujaji and Modester Mupachikwa finished the match off for Zimbabwe to guide the team to a comfortable win and hand Thailand their first defeat after they also won their first game against the UAE by seven wickets.

For her 1-12 with the ball and 46 runs off 40 balls with the bat, Ndlovu was voted player of the match.

In the other group match, Papua New Guinea recorded their first win after beating UAE by 29 runs. The top two teams from the group will make it to the semi-finals where they will face off against the top two teams from group A which has Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland and the United States of America.

The two teams that will reach the final will play in next year’s World Cup in South Africa. — @brandon_malvin