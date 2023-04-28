Lady Chevrons trail Thailand

Brandon Moyo

ZIMBABWE senior women’s national cricket team put out yet another dismal performance with the bat after suffering an eight wicket defeat at hands of Thailand at Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok earlier today.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Zimbabwe finished on 111/6 in 20 overs before the hosts went on to score 112/2 in 16.4 overs to take a 2-1 lead in the four match series.

Lady Chevrons skipper, Mary Anne Musonda top scored for Zimbabwe with 28 runs from 29 deliveries while the opening duo of Sharne Mayers and Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano scored 20 runs each. The only other Zimbabwean batter to cross double figures was Modester Mupachikwa who fell for 12 runs from as many deliveries.

Onnicha Kamchompu starred with the ball for the hosts, taking three wickets for 20 runs in four overs while Suleeporn Laomi, Phannita Maya, and Thipatcha Putthawong took one scalp each for the Asian nation.

In their defence, the Gary Brent coached Lady Chevrons could not limit their opponents as they easily chased down the target. Natthakan Chantam starred for Thailand with an unbeaten 56 runs from 53 balls. Nattaya Boochatham scored 25 runs off 17 balls to help the hosts take the series lead and put one hand on the trophy.

There will be all to play for in tomorrow's decider that will be played at the same venue as well.