Lady P encourages youths to be on right lane for country’s development in single

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

LADY P, an Afro Pop and House singer, has released a new single that urges artistes to be responsible and contribute to the country’s development.

The single, produced by BmC, is making waves on radio stations like Skyz Metro FM and Khulumani FM.

Lady P, whose real name is Princess Hlupe, said she chose to release the single on Robert Mugabe National Youth Day to reinforce the message.

“The song seeks to empower the youth and encourage them to follow the right path of leading and working for the country alongside our leaders.

“As the youth we are the leaders of tomorrow and because it’s the Youth Day and we want to send a clear message to the young people and the youth of this country,” said Lady P.

