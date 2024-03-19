Lady Tshawe appointed Bulawayo’s arts, culture and heritage officer

Mbulelo Mpofu,[email protected]

MULTI-TALENTED female creative, Lady Tshawe (born Nomashawekazi Damasane) has been appointed as the new Arts, Culture, and Heritage Officer for the City of Bulawayo.

Lady Tshawe wears many hats as a member of the Cultural and Creative Industries (CCIs) and her diverse background as an actress, performing artist, musician, curator, and arts administrator within the arts sector must have made her a perfect fit.

As a Municipal arts, culture, and heritage officer, Lady Tshawe will have her work cut out as she will, among other things, work to promote and support the arts, culture, and heritage in the city, develop and implement arts and culture programmes, manage grants and funding for arts and culture projects, and preserve and celebrate the history and culture of Bulawayo.

This will help in keeping intact, the city’s moniker of being the nation’s artistic and cultural hub.

Lady Tshawe gets the post months after the vacancy was advertised. – Follow on X @MbuleloMpofu