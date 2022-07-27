Lady Tshawe fights for abused men

Yvonne Ncube, Showbiz Correspondent

LADY Tshawe’s play “Kumnyama” is set to be staged at the Bulawayo theatre in a bid to raise awareness on the abuse of men.

Through the play, Lady Tshawe seeks to address Gender Based Violence (GBV) on men, which according to her has remained in the dark.

The play which was first staged in December last year, will be re-staged again on August 12 at 6pm.

Lady Tshawe told Chronicle Showbiz that the play seeks to address the untold stories of abused men.

“The play is inspired by the untold stories of abuse on men. Oftentimes, we hear stories of women going through abuse and men’s stories are often laughed at or disregarded. The play is a means to start conversations on such stories about the abuse of men which happen behind closed doors making people aware that these things happen to boys and men.

“Kumnyama came about after the fact that most of these stories are in the dark, they are not known hence kumnyama (it is dark) for most of the men in such situations. The play is basically about the struggles that men go through in mental, physical and sexual abuse,” Lady Tshawe said.

