Lady Tshawe fights GBV against men

Yvonne Ncube, Showbiz Reporter

GROWING up, little boys are welcomed to the popular social phrase “boys don’t cry!” and as they grow into men, they learn to bottle their troubles and stresses within.

Having lived in such a social setup, men tend to find difficulty speaking out hence many resort to suicide for escape.

As the country joins the world in the fight against gender-based violence (GBV), it is vital to include all genders in this campaign.

In line with the 16 days of activism against GBV, award-winning actress and musician Lady Tshawe has taken it upon herself to address GBV in men through a play.

Dubbed Kumnyama, the play is a symbolism of the abuse of men which she says has remained in the dark.

“The play is inspired by untold stories of abuse on men. Oftentimes, we have stories of women going through abuse, and men’s stories are often laughed at or disregarded.

“The play is a means to start conversations on such stories about abuse of men which happen behind closed doors and making people aware that these things happen to our boys and men,” she said.

Lady Tshawe said the audience should brace for teary and emotional moments.

“People should expect uncomfortable, teary moments. The two actors will take you through a roller-coaster of emotions and kick-start the uncomfortable conversations we as a society need to have based on the topic.

Kumnyama came about after the fact that most of these stories are in the dark.

“They’re not known hence kumnyama (it is dark) for most of the men in such situations. The play is basically about the struggles that men go through in mental, physical and sexual abuse,” Lady Tshawe said.

She said the play will be showcased on Thursday and Friday at 6pm at Sabela Studio (ZITF). — @SeehYvonne