Lady Tshawe to star in SA drama

Mbulelo Mpofu in Johannesburg

MULTI-TALENTED actress and poetess Lady Tshawe (born Nomashawekazi Damasane) is in Johannesburg readying to feature in a South African theatre production titled The Dr Hokaspokas Show.

The drama will be presented at the South African State Theatre in Pretoria from Wednesday to Sunday.

Written by Christopher Mlalazi, the theatre drama will be directed by renowned South African freelance actor and author Bafana Dladla.

Theatregoers can anticipate seeing a fictional character named Dr Hokaspokas who will host a reality television show The Dr Hokaspokas Show, which will star King Panda and Queen Aishan (played by Lady Tshawe).

King Panda, losing his sense of humour, will put the couple in a difficult situation, endangering their marriage.

In an interview, Lady Tshawe expressed excitement at working with South African acts in a creative cultural exchange.

“I’m quite excited to be performing with talented South African actors on a big stage such as the State Theatre. On The Dr Hokaspokas Show, I will be playing the role of Queen Aishani, a bold influential woman. The role resonates with Lady Tshawe, the person out of character,” she said.

With her participation in shows like 6.55, Kumnyama, Tellers, Revelations of You, and Blood Tongue – The Musical, Lady Tshawe’s theatrical climb in the cultural and creative industries is well-documented.

Her work ethic compliments that of the play’s award-winning director, Bafana Dladla, who also serves as the managing director of two industrial theatre firms, Sold Out Productions and Cebo Lwakhe Trading Enterprises (PTY) Ltd.

Zabalaza and Monster In My House are two examples of Dlaldla’s works that have achieved mainstream success.

He has been a constant in the music and film industries for more than 10 years and he has a longstanding professional relationship with Lady Tshawe