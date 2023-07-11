Lafarge change trade name to Khayah Cement

Business Writer

CEMENT manufacturer, Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe Limited has officially changed its trade name to Khayah Cement Limited after shareholders gave authority to directors during an extraordinary meeting held on 7 July.

The exit of Associated International Cement Limited from the business necessitated the change of name.

“That, the name of the Company be changed from “Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe Limited” to “Khayah Cement Limited” and that the name “Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe Limited” be substituted with “Khayah Cement Limited” in the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company and in all other documents relating to the Company” reads the resolution as announced by acting company secretary, Mr Arnold Chikazhe.

He added, “That the Directors be and are hereby authorised to do any and all such things as may be necessary to give effect to the above resolutions.”

Last week, President Mnangagwa commissioned a new Vertical Mill Plant at Khayah Cement’s Phase Two of the company’s expansion project.

The development is expected to increase the firm’s production output and boost the cement industry and other downstream sectors as the Second Republic continues to register more milestones in attaining Vision 2030.

The new plant will also result in low production costs thereby making cement and other related products affordable as the Government’s economic blueprint National Development Strategy 1 continues to bear fruit.

A vertical cement mill is a type of grinder used to grind material into extremely fine powder and is an energy-efficient plant.