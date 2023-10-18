Lake Gwayi Shangani consultations to ensure a win-win for all stakeholders

Government technocrats and stakeholders follow proceedings during the consultations on Lake Gwayi Shangani in Binga

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

A TEAM of Government technocrats conducting consultations on Lake Gwayi Shangani is, today Wednesday, in Binga to gather information on issues to be considered ahead of the implementation of the transformative project.

Binga Town Council among other local authorities are participating in the stakeholder meeting.

Project team leader Engineer Charles Makhula outlined to district development committee members the importance of the consultation meeting.

He said the processes being undertaken will inform the masterplan to be adopted.

Eng Makhula said communities in Binga constitute the highest number of citizens to be affected by the project.

He said the Government’s plan is to improve communities’ lives.

Eng Makhula said there is a need for smooth flow of information in the implementation of the project.

He said there is need for coordination and funding for the project and technocrats will rely on the district stakeholders to map the way before community engagements are done.

He said the Lake Gwayi Shangani project should fast track rural industrialisation through infrastructure development.

Eng Makhula challenged stakeholders to put their hands together in ensuring that no one is negatively affected by the projected developments.

-@nqotshili