Lake Gwayi-Shangani key to Bulawayo industrial growth

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) expects the completion of the construction of Lake Gwayi Shangani in Matabeleland North to energise the city’s economic transformation by luring new investors and enhancing business operations for local companies.

At about 72 percent completion level, the giant water body is one of the major development projects in the region meant to provide a permanent solution to Bulawayo’s perennial water problems.

Subject to the availability of funds, the project is set for completion in the coming year and would have multiple economic benefits for the entire Matabeleland region including the establishment of a greenbelt that will ensure national food security, setting up an eco-tourism industry and a mini-hydro power station.

The Government is in the process of crafting a master plan for Lake Gwayi Shangani and engagements with relevant stakeholders are underway.

Presenting the City of Bulawayo 2024 budget on Monday, the finance and economic development chairperson, Councillor Mpumelelo Moyo, said the local authority was optimistic about the positive prospects from Lake Gwayi-Shangani completion.

“The provincial economy is projected to grow at 3,5 percent against the national growth projection of 3,8 percent for 2023 given the prevailing macro-economic environment,” he said.

“The Gwayi Shangani project will propel the growth rate of the province into the future.”

Cllr Moyo said the local authority was planning to harness reclaimed water for other development uses, reiterating the long-planned approach by the council to process water from Khami Dam, a move that has been criticised by some stakeholders.

“To fully benefit from the re-use of reclaimed water council has set aside US$905 000 to improve reclaimed water infrastructure,” he said.

“As part of the council’s strategic plan, water works will require US$3,8 million to improve operational efficiency. To reduce water losses council has set aside a capital expenditure budget of US$3,5 million to be supplemented by recurrent expenditure on maintenance and repairs of US$7,1 million,” said Cllr Moyo.

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Permanent Secretary, Mr Paul Nyoni, said while Lake Gwayi Shangani will provide a permanent solution to Bulawayo’s water crisis, it will also change the city’s investment perception.

He said the city has one of the best water pumping systems but inadequate water supplies have been the challenge.

“What has been lacking is the water and Gwayi Shangani will provide that. So, I can understand the sentiments from the council,” said Mr Nyoni in interview.

“I also believe that the availability of that water will change the investment perception in a big way because a lot of what we do in Bulawayo requires the use of water.

“So, I do believe that having a guaranteed source of water will change investment decisions in favour of Bulawayo, which already has industrial infrastructure.”

Mr Nyoni said Bulawayo was well positioned for growth as it is strategically positioned and can effectively and efficiently connect with other regions through road and rail.

Association of Business Zimbabwe chief executive officer, Mr Victor Nyoni, said some of the companies that left Bulawayo have cited the water crisis as their reason for leaving hence industrialists are convinced the Lake Gwayi Shangani project would ignite economic growth for the city.

“What has happened in particular with the relocation of major companies such as Hunyani and many others going elsewhere in Harare, particularly, is the issue of water,” he said.

“We have engaged them on the reasons why they are doing this. They have cited the issue of water as one problem in the production system.

“Several members of our association I know have gone to the extent of drilling boreholes and things like. But these are the things that increase the cost of production,” said Mr Nyoni.

“So, the issue of water in Bulawayo has been raised in many forums and Lake Gwayi Shangani, once completed, the expectation is that it will lead to water availability to an extent that water becomes a non-issue in the disruption of production.”

Mr Nyoni said water shedding was disruptive to the smooth running of business, and that once addressed, there will be improved performance of the provincial economy.

He said the industry is also looking forward to having the city council reclaim water as it can have value chain benefits for the industry.

“The most important thing is to make water available and if there is any other approach that the council makes to improve water availability, that is a welcome development,” said Mr Nyoni.

“As you are aware council does not just conduct water purification without the involvement of the industry in terms of providing chemicals and all that.

“There is also an opportunity in terms of provision of chemicals and this brings in other players. So, it is a very important area that can bring symbiotic relations between the council and the industry.”