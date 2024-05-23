Lake Harvest Group provides monthly food vouchers to HIV positive workers

Nqobile Bhebhe in Kariba



Lake Harvest Group in Kariba is providing monthly food vouchers to at least 12 HIV positive workers as part of its social responsibility measures.

The workers are allocated US$60 monthly vouchers on top of seven kilograms of fish.

Lake Harvest Environment Services coordinator, Mr Samon Coffee today told journalists that the voucher program is meant to boost the workforce nutrition.

“The US$60 voucher for 12 HIV positive workers. We want our workers to be healthy and avoid absenteeism.

“We are a company and its critical to have all our workers reporting for duty in order for us to meet out targets,” he said.

Mr Coffee was addressing practitioners drawn from various media houses across the country who are touring National Aids Council (NAC) interventions projects in collaboration with strategic partners in Mashonaland West.

He said the fish farming entity said of 12 HIV positive workers, only one disclosed his status.

Mr Coffee said to due testing programs, there have not recorded new infections, reduced absenteeism which is a positive development.

“In five years, we project that no worker will report a HIV positive status. That will aid the firm to channel all resources to our core business,” he said.

Mr Coffee added that the firm is also parcelling out small portions of land to all workers for farming.

However, he said of the 12 HIV positive workers, only two applied and allocated land.

Mr Coffee said the firm distributes condoms to its workers but noted that the products are mow expensive.

He appealed to the Ministry of Health and Child Care to ensure condoms are affordable.