Lamas Ellz celebrates Bulawayo’s heritage and cleanliness in new single, City of Kings

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

On August 31, Lamas Ellz released his latest single, City of Kings, a track that celebrates Bulawayo’s rich cultural heritage while promoting environmental responsibility.

Collaborating with top Zimbabwean artistes, the song blends Hip-Hop and RnB, enriched by live instrumentals.

Produced by Poland-based Stoner Tornado and mixed and mastered by Collus Move, City of Kings pays tribute to Bulawayo’s city leadership and encourages residents to maintain the city’s cleanliness.

In an interview, Lamas Ellz shared that the song highlights the efforts of the Bulawayo City Council, particularly Mayor David Coltart, in developing the city.

“The message in City of Kings is about appreciating the work done by our city fathers while encouraging everyone to take pride in our city by keeping it clean,” said Ellz.

He added that the song features a diverse range of Zimbabwean rappers, including Mlue Jay, Mahcoy, T3rry Tempo, Pre Young, Scarrah, Curry C, Rocki Doub, Highness, Ganyaz Jr, and P.O.Y.

Lamas Ellz emphasised that the song aims to inspire the youth to be responsible stewards of the environment.

“We want this song to teach the younger generation to love and care for their surroundings. Bulawayo has always been known for its beauty, and it’s up to the next generation to continue that legacy,” he explained.

He further noted that City of Kings is also a tool to market Bulawayo as a clean and safe tourist destination.

“A city with a clean, positive image attracts more tourists. By associating cleanliness with something enjoyable like music, we hope to foster a sense of pride and responsibility among residents. This can motivate people to participate in clean-up initiatives and follow sustainable practices.”

Lamas Ellz hopes the song will be used in schools and community centres as an educational tool to raise awareness about environmental conservation.