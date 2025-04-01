Land degradation continues unabated in Mqabuko Heights

Raymond Jaravaza, Online Reporter

MASSIVE land degradation from illegal gold mining activities continues unabated in one of Bulawayo’s affluent suburb – Mqabuko Heights.

The suburb boasts of immaculate homes built on large pieces of land.

The illegal mining activities, which started about a year ago according to residents of the area, are getting worse as more gold panners swarm the place.

Residents have called law enforcement authorities to clamp down on the gold panning activities.