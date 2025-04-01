  • Today Tue, 01 Apr 2025

Land degradation continues unabated in Mqabuko Heights

Land degradation continues unabated in Mqabuko Heights

Raymond Jaravaza, Online Reporter

MASSIVE land degradation from illegal gold mining activities continues unabated in one of Bulawayo’s affluent suburb – Mqabuko Heights.

The suburb boasts of immaculate homes built on large pieces of land.

The illegal mining activities, which started about a year ago according to residents of the area, are getting worse as more gold panners swarm the place.

Residents have called law enforcement authorities to clamp down on the gold panning activities.

You Might Also Like

/
  • Matabeleland South Celebrates Monica Mka... Business

    Matabeleland South Celebrates Monica Mka...

    Innocent Kurira, innocent.kurira.chronicle.co.zw THE Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board (ZNBWCB) Matabeleland South provincial coordinator has expressed immense pride and congratulations to South African-based Zimbabwean pugilist, Monica Mkandla, for her remarkable achievements in the sport. Mkandla was recently named the Outstanding Professional Female Boxer of the Year at the Annual National Sports Awards (ANSA) held […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments